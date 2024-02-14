Reps Push For Parliamentary System Of Govt In Nigeria

Members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday during the plenary push for a constitutional reform to restore the parliamentary system of government in Nigeria.

The lawmakers who are sixty in number proposed a bill to alter the 1999 constitution and return the country to a parliamentary democratic system of government as practised in the first republic.

The rep members, led by Lagos lawmaker, Wale Raji, are seeking a constitutional transition from the current presidential system to the parliamentary system of government.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, ahead of the presentation of the bills to the House, the spokesman of the Parliamentary Bill Sponsors, Abdussamad Dasuki, said the return to the parliamentary system of government would drastically reduce the cost of elections in the country.

He said the plan to return to the parliamentary system of government may not take place now, adding that the sponsors are targeting the 2031 general elections for a return to parliamentary democracy.

He said, for now, about 60 members of the House who cut across different political parties have signed up for the bill.

“We stand on the cusp of history, as lawmakers across party affiliations and regional backgrounds come together to present bills proposing Constitutional Alterations that seek a transition to a Parliamentary System of Government.

“These bills, seeking to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria1999, advocate a transition from the current presidential system to a parliamentary system at all levels – federal, state, and local government.

“The proposed alterations, when passed, would significantly impact the national political landscape.

“Our founders in their wisdom and a political atmosphere devoid of compulsion, and having considered the interests of their native peoples and their desire to live together in a country where truth and justice reign, where no man is oppressed, and where all citizens live in peace and plenty, adopted the parliamentary System of Government.

“That was the governance system of the First Republic, a period when legislative and executive powers were exercised by the representatives of the people in parliament and the executive, and by the nature of the system these representatives were accountable to the people.

“For six years while it was in operation, the system worked for the country. The collapse of the First Republic and the long stretch of military rule culminated in the adoption of a new system of government, theoretically fashioned after the Presidential System of the United States but in practice imbibed the uttermost attributes of military rule.

“No wonder the Nigerian President appears to be one of the most powerful Presidents in the world”.

He argued that over the years, the failure of the presidential system has been exposed, and the time has come to do things differently in the interest of Nigeria and its citizens.

“Over the years, the imperfections of the Presidential System of Government have become glaring to all, despite several alterations to the constitution to address the shortcomings of a system that has denied the nation the opportunity of attaining its full potential.

“Among these imperfections are the high cost of governance, leaving fewer resources for crucial areas like infrastructure, education, and healthcare, and consequently hindering the nation’s development progress, and the excessive powers vested in the members of the executive, who are appointees and not directly accountable to the people.

“The bills presented today seek a return to the system of government adopted by our founders, which made governance accountable, responsible and responsive, and ultimately less expensive.

“With the presentation of these bills, we hope to ignite, and provoke a national conversation about the future of the Nigerian governance system, to ensure robust public debates, stakeholder consultations, expert analyses, and a thorough and informed decision-making process.”

He emphasised that the fundamental changes outlined in the bills include replacing the President with a Prime Minister to serve as the Head of Government and establishing the office of the President as a ceremonial leader.

According to him, the parliamentary system would not only reduce the cost of governance but will potentially reduce bureaucratic hurdles and foster closer collaboration between the executive and legislative branches.

He said: “Our conviction is that a streamlined Executive Branch, which replaces the President and Vice President with a Prime Minister and Cabinet chosen from the legislature could lead to a smaller central government, reducing salaries and administrative expenses.

“We also hold strongly that shifting the election of Governors and Local Government Chairmen from the general election to votes within their respective legislative bodies could save billions spent on state and nationwide campaigns.

“Because ministers, commissioners (at the state level) and supervisors (at the local government level) emerge from parliament, there is greater coordination between the executive and the legislature, just as there will be increased legislative scrutiny, which would make cabinet members responsive to the yearnings of the people and more accountable.

“The proponents of these alterations to the constitution for a parliamentary system of government have placed the interest of our nation above all other interests. Our hope is that the national conversation that would be ignited by these bills would lead to a system of government that works and our dear nation would attain her full potential.”