Reps Push For 50% Cut In Airport Charges, Tax Breaks To Lower Airfares

The House of Representatives yesterday asked the Federal Government to slash airport charges by 50 per cent and offer tax breaks to aviation companies to make flights cheaper during the festive season.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Obinna Aguocha (LP-Abia). He said airline ticket prices have skyrocketed, affecting not just travellers but also air ambulance costs and, by extension, people’s lives. He noted that the steep rise in airline ticket prices is currently affecting millions of Nigerian families.

Aguocha said the Christmas season is traditionally a time for reunion, reflection, and joy, saying this tradition is threatened by the weight of economic challenges that have made travel increasingly prohibitive.

He said: “The soaring costs of domestic air travel have created a barrier preventing many from returning to their ancestral homes, where shared laughter and family connections are meant to thrive and improve our self-worth.

“The myriad challenges faced by airline operators, ranging from high Jet A fuel prices to excessive currency fluctuations, I implore this House to consider the broader implications of their pricing strategies.

The insatiable pursuit of profit should not come at the expense of the cultural bonds that define us as Nigerians. “Temporarily reducing fares during this critical period would demonstrate a commitment to social responsibility and national solidarity.

Such an act would reaffirm to all citizens that the journey home is a fundamental right, accessible to every Nigerian, regardless of financial status.”

According to him, the aviation sector plays a critical role in both family reunification and national connectivity. The House called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to prioritise the allocation of foreign exchange at concessionary rates for airline operators.