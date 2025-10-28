Reps Propose Green Tax On Polypropylene Manufacturers

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Preparedness for Single-Use Plastics Ban in Nigeria has proposed the introduction of a green tax on industries involved in the production of polypropylene, one of the most widely used materials in plastic manufacturing.

Chairman of the committee, Terseer Ugbor (APC, Benue), said the House will also consider legislation to regulate polypropylene production and promote recycling as part of a nationwide strategy to combat pollution and protect public health.

Ugbor described plastic pollution as a “growing menace,” warning that the unchecked proliferation of polypropylene-based products has placed immense pressure on Nigeria’s already overstretched waste management systems.

“Polypropylene’s environmental impact is substantial and disturbing,” he said. “During production, it releases toxic chemicals such as formaldehyde and benzene, endangering workers and nearby communities. It also generates enormous carbon emissions and relies heavily on fossil fuels, contributing to resource depletion. As waste, polypropylene isn’t biodegradable, it lingers in landfills for up to 500 years, polluting our oceans and harming marine life.”

He explained that the proposed green tax aims to ensure industries bear the environmental cost of their production activities. The committee, he added, would collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Environment and the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) to develop the framework for the tax and integrate polypropylene recycling into the national waste management plan.

“Nigeria cannot afford to continue on this path of environmental neglect,” Ugbor stressed. “Our industries must take responsibility for the ecological footprints they leave behind. This committee will work with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that sustainable, environmentally responsible solutions are not just recommended but implemented.”

Nigeria ranks among the world’s top 20 contributors to marine plastic pollution. According to studies by the World Bank and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the country generates over 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, with less than 10 percent being recycled.

Major cities such as Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt are the hardest hit, as clogged drainage systems and waterways littered with plastic waste continue to cause recurrent flooding and water contamination. Experts warn that improper disposal of polypropylene and other plastics pollutes soil, groundwater, and food sources, while open burning releases toxic emissions that degrade air quality and heighten respiratory risks.

Ugbor disclosed that the committee would hold public hearings with manufacturers, recyclers, and environmental experts to ensure that any proposed levy or regulation is effective, balanced, and fair.

“This is not about taxation,” he clarified. “It is about responsibility, sustainability, and protecting the future of our environment and our people.”