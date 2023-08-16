Reps propose 3% for student loans

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on Students Loan Fund and Access to Higher Education yesterday proposed an increase of three per cent as against an initial one per cent for students loan from the revenue generated annually as recently announced by President Bola Tinubu.

Chairman Terseer Ugboh (APC, Benue) made the proposal at a public hearing to ascertain the level of progress made so far by the presidential committee putogether to remove all legal encumbrances hindering access to the loan by students He said: “We hope the system you are creating will be robust enough to take account of students who are already in school who want the loan to cover for the one year or two years of their schooling or students who are coming through direct entry.

“It seems to us from this perspective that one per cent of the government revenue as stated in the act would not be enough to cover students loans for a year given the hundreds of thousands of students that we have getting admission every year and those who are currently in school who may wish to also apply for a loan to cover for other years of their schooling. “I want to suggest that if there is the need to increase the requirement of one per cent to three per cent. Then propose that and we are ever willing to look at it. “It is something that is quite critical. This is the area that the Ministry of Education can also hold on for it to jerk up to at least three per cent of this revenue.

“Now we are hearing the states or local governments may or may not permit that deduction so I think there may be a Constitutional amendment before that one per cent may be drawn. “So, if that is not done, the Federal Government can only draw from its own share of revenue which means state universities may be excluded if the state governments do not agree to participate in funding this student loan from their allocation from the Federal Government. “The issue of transparency is very key to a scheme like this. One of the reasons why many previous schemes (student loan) failed was the issue of transparency and commitment to executing these schemes. “You want to create a system that is technologically enabled so that issue of godfatherism will be out.”