Reps Promise Smooth Conduct Of Census

The House of Representatives Committee on Population has pledged to work with relevant stakeholders to ensure a smooth conduct of the census in the country.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Jimi Odimayo (APC-l, Ondo) made the pledge at the inaugural meeting of the committee in Abuja.

He said that the committee has a mandate to ensure comprehensive and effective national policy on the nation’s population statistics and demographic data.

The chairman said that developing strategies for the implementation of the aforesaid policies, including their financing from local and foreign sources is also a part of its mandate.

He said that performance oversight functions on the National Population Commission (NOC) and other related agencies is focal to the mandate of the committee.

“As we all know the Federal Government of Nigeria, Nigerians and the whole world are looking up to this Committee to deliver maximally on the forthcoming census.

“The Committee will therefore earnestly engage relevant stakeholders to ensure effective conduct of the census,” he said.

He said that the committee will leave no stone unturned in the discharge of its responsibilities on any matter referred to the committee by bringing its competencies to bear in every issue.

The chairman pledged to run an all-inclusive administration, where every member is equal and shall be treated as such.