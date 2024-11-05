Reps Proceed On Recess, To Resume Nov 19

Share

The House of Representatives yesterday began a two-week recess to reconvene on November 19. Spokesperson for the House, Akin Rotimi jr., who announced this in a statement released yesterday, said: “This recess is designed to allow Honourable Members to undertake critical oversight of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of Government and to ensure proper accountability on behalf of the Nigerian people.”

He said: “This decision was first communicated to honourable members via an announcement titled: ‘Prebudget Oversight’ during plenary on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen.

The schedule was further adjusted today through formal internal correspondence to Honourable Members from the Clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, Esq. on the directive of the House Leadership

“As we approach the close of the year, this period of oversight is essential for assessing the performance of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), ensuring accountability and efficiency within the public sector and fulfilling our obligation to the Nigerian people.

I therefore urge all members of Parliament to approach this assignment with the seriousness that it deserves,” Speaker Abbas noted. Rotimi explained that: “During the announcement, the Speaker called on honourable members to utilise this time to enhance governance and uphold their oversight responsibilities.

He also urged the MDAs to cooperate with visiting lawmakers in compliance with relevant sections of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended) and the House’s Standing Orders.

“I call on all MDAs to extend their full cooperation, providing members with all necessary information and access to facilitate thorough and meaningful assessments,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us: