Reps Probe Unpaid Bird Flu Compensation

The House of Representatives is intensifying efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s livestock industry and address the longstanding non-payment of compensation to farmers affected by avian influenza outbreaks.

This was disclosed on Thursday by Wale Raji, Chairman of the House Committee on Livestock Development, during a public hearing on six livestock-related bills at the National Assembly, Abuja. The bills seek to establish new livestock colleges and research institutes nationwide to enhance animal production, research, and capacity building.

Raji said the hearings provide a platform for stakeholders to contribute ideas that will promote livestock development, boost productivity, and create jobs. He added that the Committee is investigating unpaid compensation to bird flu-affected farmers to ensure fairness and accountability.

At the hearing, Dr. Adeniyi Adedoyin, representing the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, disclosed that the government currently owes ₦498.7 million to 307 verified poultry farmers affected between 2021 and 2023. While ₦3.16 billion had been paid to 1,055 farmers from previous outbreaks, payments to the most recent batch remain pending due to funding constraints. A new outbreak in Wukari, Taraba State, which led to the culling of 2,050 birds, also has compensation under review.

Adedoyin noted that compensation has been ongoing since 2006, with various disbursements totaling billions of naira in phases up to 2019. He attributed current delays to insufficient funding and the absence of an Animal Diseases Contingency or Emergency Fund (ADEF). The revised 2022 framework stipulates that the Federal Government covers 50% of costs, states 25%, and farmers 25%. Only smallholder farmers with flocks of 3,000 birds or fewer are eligible, while commercial farms must have insurance coverage.

On one of the bills, sponsor Hon. Bello Ka’oje (Kebbi State) highlighted that the proposed Federal College of Animal Husbandry, Ka’oje, will serve as a specialized hub for innovation, research, and training in animal production, aiming to boost productivity, create jobs, and improve national food security.

Ka’oje stressed that livestock development remains vital for economic diversification and rural prosperity, noting that Nigeria still ranks 94th in milk production and 33rd in meat production globally, despite its potential.