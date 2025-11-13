Reps Probe UK Crime Agencies Over Benedict Peters

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to launch a probe into the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) over alleged violations of Nigeria’s judicial sovereignty and the continued inclusion of businessman Benedict Peters’ name in offences from which both Nigerian and UK courts had cleared him.

The development is related to the unlawful ownership and acquisition of property in London, and financial dealings involved former Minister of Petroleum Diezani AlisonMadueke.

The resolution followed a petition alleging that the UK agencies disregarded multiple Nigerian court judgments exonerating Peters and sought to tarnish his reputation and affect his assets.

The petition requested legislative intervention to uphold the country’s judicial authority and ensure Peters’ name is removed from the proceedings.

The Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) Chairman Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, who received the petition, said the various court judgments had exonerated Peters.