The members of the House of Representatives have resolved to investigate the current state of oil and gas pipelines and also the causes and impacts of frequent vandalism of pipelines in a bid to avert economic losses to the nation.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the member representing Fagge Federal Constituency, Kano State, Mr. Muhammed Shehu, and 15 others on the urgent need to rehabilitate the oil and gas pipeline networks to avert economic loss for Nigeria.

While noting that Nigeria’s oil and gas sector remains the backbone of the national economy, contributing approximately 9 percent to the Gross Domestic Product and generating over 90 per cent of export revenues, the Kano lawmaker lamented that between 2018 and 2023, Nigeria recorded over 7,000 incidents of pipeline vandalism, resulting in the loss of $12.74m worth of crude oil.

He added that the recurrent pipeline breaches have led to extensive environmental degradation, loss of livelihoods, and substantial national revenue losses, thus straining the country’s economic and security landscape.

He commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited for intensifying efforts to combat crude oil theft, uncovering 19 illegal pipeline connections and 58 illegal refineries in a single week in January 2025.

The lawmaker believes that the deterioration of oil and gas pipeline networks not only threatens Nigeria’s energy security but also undermines the country’s potential sustainable economic development.

With the adoption of the motion, the House resolved to investigate the state of oil and gas pipelines across Nigeria, including the causes and impacts of frequent vandalisation and operational failures.

It also resolved to examine the effectiveness of past and present government interventions aimed at protecting pipelines.

The House also resolved to engage stakeholders, including the NNPCL, the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, the national security agencies, oil companies, host communities, and civil society organisations, to recommend sustainable solutions.

