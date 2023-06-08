Reps’ Probe Of N413bn Subsidy Payments

Coming at a perilous period when millions of Nigerians are groaning under the sudden exponential rise in the pump price of petrol, the promise made by the House of Representatives’ Ad- hoc Committee to investigate the N413 billion borrowed from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by the former President Muhammad Buhari-led administration is a welcome development.

The huge amount was surreptitiously spent as subsidy payments. The shocking situation, however, sparks off some pertinent questions. For instance, will the truth behind the controversial expenditures be unveiled, to let the public know what really transpired? Will the process be free and fair to identify the culprits? And if found guilty will they be made to face the full wrath of the law?

Will the legal policy frameworks be firmly put in place to prevent reoccurrence of this anomalous economic situation? These are the burning questions currently begging for credible answers. While we wait for the events related to the probe to unfold, it should be noted that there is indeed empirical evidence on ground to have brought up the waves of doubts being raised.

Meanwhile, the Committee also asked the current Ahmed Tinubu-led government to suspend the Direct Sales Direct Purchase (DSDP) contracts with the subsidy removal, while urging the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to act by the Petroleum Industrial Act (PIA). That is to ensure that the country is not sub-charged in production, lifting and sales of crude oil.

Furthermore, the Ad-hoc Committee revealed that the investigation into the N413 billion borrowed was to determine whether the amount has been refunded. That came soon after the passage and assent of the 2015 budget, as earlier approved by the president at that time. Sequel to this and as a way of proffering solution to the economic quagmire, the Chairman of the Committee, Ibrahim Mustapha Aliu, who recently submitted the report to the House during the plenary, has appealed to the government to introduce intermodal, regional and national transport systems.

In specific terms, the report which highlighted the need to investigate the petroleum products subsidy regime in Nigeria from 2013-2022 suggested the provision and procurement of CNB buses as an alternative transport system with cheaper fuel consumption. As much as such suggestions appear timely, relevant and plausible, much progress would remain elusive with regards to the oil sector in the absence of transparency and accountability.

The imperative of the government giving teeth to its bite, more so in the rather opaque system that the oil industry has been run, over the decades cannot be over emphasised. For instance, the then Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu in his August 2017 correspondence made serious allegations of the gross abuse of contact process against the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru, as at that time, to the tune of $25 billion or N9 trillion.

Thereby, he circumvented extant procurement on the award of contracts. These included $10 billion crude oil contracts, $5 billion DSDP, $3 billion AKK pipeline contracts, $3 billion for financing allocation funding contracts and another $3-4 billion NPDC. And though Kachikwu warned of the dire consequences of the flagrant disregard for due process, the long period of silence from the presidency said much more about the body language of the fight against the monster of corruption.

Sad to note that not much has come out of the said investigations into that alleged sleaze in Nigeria’s oil industry. For the 2017-2018 season, 39 companies submitted bids for the oil contracts. Eighteen companies won; with 11 international traders, five foreign refineries, three National Oil Companies (NOCs) and two NNPC subsidiaries.

That is according to the NNPC. That was then. Let us fast forward to April 2023 and at the tail end of the Buhari-led administration the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) called for an independent probe into the allegations of allegedly missing 149 million barrels of crude oil! Similarly, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) also called for an independent investigation into the loss of over $2 billion revenue traced to the alleged illegal sales of 48 million barrels of crude oil as export in 2015.

Worthy of note, is it not? Of course, it is, considering the intriguing fact that the former president, Buhari was the Minister of Petroleum Resources from 2015-2023. And he could not stand on any high moral ground to fully investigate himself! The onus therefore lies on the new president, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to muster the moral courage to do the needful.

What more, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has had as its moving mantra the fight against the insidious evil of crass corruption in high places. But more has been said than done in this regard, over the past eight years, leaving the common Nigerians bearing the brutal brunt of economic policies. These include the subsidy removal. All said, we are of the firm opinion that the House of Representatives’ Ad-hoc Committees probe into the N413 billion Subsidy Payment must this time around, go the whole hog.