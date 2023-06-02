Reps Probe Nigeria Air Project, Summon Perm Sec

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation has summoned the Ministry of Aviation’s Permanent Secretary, Emmanuel Meribole, to an emergency meeting on June 7 over the controversial Nigeria Air project. According to an invitation for the meeting signed by the committee’s Clerk, Bassey Edem, dated May 30 and referenced NASS/9/HR17/120, Meribole was directed to come with every document and personnel connected with the national carrier.

Extracts from the invitation reads: “Last Friday, the 26th of May, 2023, the nation was awash with viral reports and videos of the unveiling of the Nigeria Air project under very controversial circumstances, as a committee of the parliament saddled with the responsibility of oversight the aviation sector of the economy we deem it necessary to be fully briefed about the project.

“Consequently I am directed to invite you to an emergency session with the committee on Thursday, first of June 2023. You are to come with all individuals/agencies connected to the project.” Details of the documents demanded in the invitation include the followings: Full business case (FBC,) as prepared by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC); Full disclosure on the ownership structure of Nigeria Air including equity contributions by individuals, organisations and consortium outlining each contribution, names, addresses, phone numbers and their businesses’ registration certificates.

Others are: The Private, Public Partnership (PPP) agreements reached and signed with Ethiopian Air- lines on the project and all Private Public partnership agreements reached and signed with other parties with stakes in Nigeria Air. Also requested are: Documents, permits, and receipts relevant to the subject matter, shareholders’ agreements, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, (ICRC) agreement, and any other documents that will assist the committee in this assignment.