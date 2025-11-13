Reps Probe Misconduct Allegations Against National Hospital Doctors, Others

The House of Representatives on Thursday inaugurated an ad hoc committee to investigate allegations of professional misconduct, negligence, and divided attention among consultants at the National Hospital, Abuja, and all teaching hospitals across Nigeria.

The committee is also tasked with examining the hospital’s administrative and financial management practices and reporting back within four weeks. The decision followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi.

In adopting the motion, lawmakers condemned the practice of consultants and other medical personnel in teaching hospitals, including the National Hospital, Abuja, who allegedly abandon official duties for private practice, to the detriment of patients.

The ad hoc committee is expected to conduct a comprehensive audit of all medical consultants and doctors in Nigeria’s teaching hospitals, including the National Hospital, Abuja, to verify their contractual status and employment records. It will ascertain their involvement in private practice during official hours, review doctor-to-patient ratios, case attendance logs, and assess mortality and morbidity rates linked to consultant service delivery.

The House also mandated the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), and the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to collaborate with the committee in auditing the competence, conduct, and practice of all consultants to eliminate quackery and restore professionalism.

Speaking during the debate, Hon. Onuakalusi noted that the National Hospital, Abuja (NHA) was established by Act No. 36 of 1999 as the apex referral hospital in the Federal Capital Territory and across the nation. Originally conceived as a model women and children’s facility, it was later expanded to cover all medical and surgical specialties, with a mandate to deliver high-quality healthcare services, training, and research.

The lawmaker revealed that hospital staff strength recently dropped to about 2,500 from 3,000 due to brain drain and poor motivation, severely affecting patient care and supervision.

He expressed concern that consultants and medical personnel in the National Hospital are engaging in private practice during official work hours, either running their own clinics or working in other private hospitals. This, he said, has led to divided attention, neglect of patients, poor supervision of junior doctors, and, in some cases, avoidable deaths.

Citing a personal case, Hon. Onuakalusi recounted the tragic death of his aunt, Mrs. Nkechi Ifesie, at the National Hospital due to medical negligence. Her blood levels were not properly monitored, and multiple venipuncture attempts caused internal hemorrhage, ultimately resulting in her death. He warned that such incidents are not isolated.

He further noted that a ten-year retrospective study at the hospital revealed an autopsy rate of only 11%, with hemorrhage, cardiac shock, and coma being the most common immediate causes of death—highlighting systemic inefficiencies and poor monitoring of patient outcomes.

Despite generating an average of over ₦400 million monthly in internally generated revenue due to digital record reforms, the quality of patient care remains low and the rate of fatalities disturbingly high, Hon. Onuakalusi said.

He expressed dismay that divided attention and professional indiscipline among some consultants, if unchecked, could erode public trust in Nigeria’s foremost national health institutions, undermine the country’s healthcare reputation, and discourage citizens from seeking care locally.

The motion was unanimously passed.