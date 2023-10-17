Reps Probe IOCs’ Over Non-Payment Of 3% Operating Cost To Host Communities

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to investigate allegations of non-remittance of three per cent of annual operational expenditure by international oil companies to the Host Communities Development Trust Fund.

It consequently mandated its committees on host communities’ petroleum resources (Downstream) and petroleum resources (Midstream) to carry out the investigation.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Victor Obuzor at the plenary.

While presenting the motion, he said Section 240 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) stipulates that Oil and Gas Companies should remit 3% of their annual operational expenditure to Oil and Gas producing host Communities via the Host Community Development Trust Fund.

According to him, the main objective is to foster sustainable prosperity within Host Communities, provide direct social and economic benefits and enhance harmonious co-existence.

The lawmaker said “Two years after the coming into effect of the Petroleum Industry Act, Oil Producing Companies have deliberately refused to make the necessary remittance as mandated by the PIA, thus sparking agitation within the Host Communities as they are feeling shortchanged.

“The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), which is mandated to facilitate speedy implementation of the 3% OPEX has awarded a penalty of $1,825 Million to the defaulting oil companies, which is to be paid at the rate of N52,500 per day as stipulated by the Petroleum Industry Act,” he said.

The motion was unanimously adopted.