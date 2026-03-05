Reps Probe DFIs, Threaten Arrest Of BOI’s Mgt

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating the operations, funding sources and performance of Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) yesterday threatened to invoke its constitutional powers by issuing a warrant of arrest for Bank of Industry (BoI) management staff following their failure to honour its invitation.

The threat was issued following the absence of BoI at the committee’s inaugural investigative hearing at the National Assembly. At the session, the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), Nigerian Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC) and Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) were present and made presentations.

The committee headed by Mark Obetta engaged the institutions in extensive deliberations, scrutinising their programmes, funding frameworks, intervention strategies, and performance records from 2018 to date. The committee directed NADF to provide additional documentation, particularly comprehensive details of loans and interventions extended to farmers affected by the ginger blight disease outbreak, which significantly disrupted ginger production in parts of the country.

The NCGC, which informed the panel that it is a newly established institution that has only recently commenced operations, was asked to return with more detailed documentation outlining its statutory mandate, governance structure, operational model, funding sources, and emerging programmes.

The NIRSAL was directed to make fresh and more detailed submissions covering its interventions within the period under review, including beneficiary data, funding volumes, and performance metrics.