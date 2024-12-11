Reps Probe Customs Over Alleged Smuggling Activities

""" """

Share

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives announced its resolution to probe alleged smuggling activities by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCoS) personnel.

The House of Representatives made this decision at the plenary session following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the member representing Badagry Federal Constituency, Lagos State, Mr Oluwaseun Whingan.

Justifying the need to support the motion, Whingan noted that a report by an online newspaper, Sahara Reporters, on November 18, 2024, “Exposed the mass smuggling of over 2,000 cars carrying 6,500,000kg of rice through Badagry under the watch of Customs officers.”

READ ALSO

Furthermore, reports of brutality also emerged including an incident that happened along the Badagry-Seme Expressway on December 1, 2024, where officers from the Nigerian Customs Service, in collaboration with soldiers, violently assaulted two transporters, Taofeek Olatunbosun and Rafiu Abdelmalik.

With the adoption of the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Customs and Excise and Defence to investigate the operations and activities of the Nigerian Customs Service across Nigerian borders.

The Committees were also tasked to recommend appropriate measures to enhance oversight, accountability, and efficiency within the Nigeria Customs Service to restore public trust and safeguard Nigeria’s economic and national security interests.

Share

Please follow and like us: