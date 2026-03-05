Reps Probe Corruption Allegations At Disability Commission

The House of Representatives Committee on Disability is investigating the activities of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) following allegations of irregularities in procurement processes and project implementation.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Bashiru Dawodu, announced the probe on Thursday after listening to a series of complaints regarding contract awards, project execution, and administrative practices within the commission.

Some stakeholders who appeared before the panel alleged that several procurement activities and projects executed by the commission may have been inflated, raising concerns about transparency and accountability in the management of funds meant for persons with disabilities.

One stakeholder, Abdullahi Ibrahim, accused the commission of inflating the cost of certain projects and procurement contracts running into tens of millions of naira.

“It is worrisome that the National Disability Commission is becoming the headquarters of corruption in the disability community because of what has been happening there,” he alleged.

Ibrahim cited a questionable procurement involving Point-of-Sale (POS) machines, claiming the contract value was exaggerated.

“How can a disability commission pay about N97 million for 101 POS machines with starter packs when the actual cost is far lower?” he queried.

He further alleged that some training programmes and equipment procurement exercises carried out by the commission were awarded at highly inflated costs.

In response, members of the committee acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations but emphasised the need for verifiable documentary evidence to substantiate the claims. They urged stakeholders to provide supporting documents to assist in a thorough and objective investigation.

Earlier in his presentation, the Executive Secretary of the commission, Ayuba Burki Gufwan, explained that his administration had taken steps to address procurement irregularities discovered shortly after he assumed office in August 2024.

He disclosed that although his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took effect on August 6, 2024, he was unable to immediately resume duties due to hospitalization following an accident and only assumed office about two weeks later.

Upon resumption, he discovered that his predecessor had presided over the award of contracts during the interim period, a development he described as irregular.

“Upon resumption, about two weeks afterwards, I was shocked to discover that my predecessor, who should have handed over on the 6th, took decisive decisions on behalf of the commission,” he told the committee.

He explained that the commission’s Procurement Tenders Board (PTB) subsequently reviewed the process and declared the contracts illegal.

“So we summoned a PTB meeting and decided that all procurements presided over by the former ES were illegal, null, and void. Those contracts were revoked, and a new process was initiated for the 2024 procurement,” he said.

The Executive Secretary assured lawmakers that detailed documentation regarding the procurement process would be formally submitted to the committee for scrutiny.

“I will document everything and formally present it to you,” he assured the lawmakers.

Beyond procurement concerns, Gufwan outlined ongoing reforms aimed at expanding the commission’s presence and services across the country.

He noted that when he assumed office, the commission had no operational zonal offices despite provisions in its enabling law mandating nationwide coverage.

“I didn’t inherit a single zonal office. As a person with a disability, I understand the logistics of transportation and the challenges involved, which are often overwhelming,” he said.

He disclosed that the commission had since established regional offices in Plateau, Bauchi, Abia, and Oyo states, covering the North-Central, North-East, South-East, and South-West zones respectively, while plans are underway to open offices in the remaining regions.

“Our goal is to decentralise operations and bring government services closer to persons with disabilities across the country,” he added.

Gufwan also explained that limited funding had constrained the commission’s ability to host delegations of persons with disabilities traveling from different parts of the country.

“In most cases, when people with disabilities come from far and near, they tell me they lack accommodation or transport. The commission does not have funds readily available, and to avoid embarrassment, we sometimes decline such visits,” he said.

Committee members indicated that additional engagement sessions may be scheduled to allow more stakeholders to present their submissions and evidence.

The lawmakers emphasised that the investigation aims to ensure transparency, accountability, and effective service delivery, stressing that millions of Nigerians living with disabilities depend on the programmes and interventions of the commission.