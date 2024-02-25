Reps Probe Closure Of Local Coys, Multinationals Exit

The House of Representatives has called for a thorough investigation into the closure of local companies, the departure of multinational companies, and factors militating against the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

The resolution was made following the adoption of a motion by Hon. Dr. Patrick Umoh, co-sponsored by Hon. Paul Ekpo and Hon. Lukman Mudashiru.

While presenting the motion, the lawmakers said that in the past seven years, several manufacturing companies especially those in the fast-moving goods industries have either left Nigeria or stopped production.

They said companies like Surest Foam Limited, Mufex, Framan Industries, MZM continental, Nipol Industries, and Jubilee Syringe among top Pharmaceutical companies have all exited the country due to Nigeria’s operational environment.

According to the lawmakers, the departure of these multinational companies is creating serious concern as it affects the country’s GDP, hinders economic growth, increases unemployment, increases poverty, and decreases government revenues and investors’ confidence in the capital market.

Adopting the motion, the House urged its committee on Industry, Labour, Employment, and Productivity to investigate the closure of local companies and departure of multinational companies from Nigeria and the factors affecting the ease of doing business in Nigeria and report back to the House in four (4) weeks.

The House also called on the Executive to prioritise investment in infrastructure and power sectors, providing tax incentives to encourage businesses and investors to invest in Nigeria.