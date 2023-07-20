Reps Probe Ban On Nigerian Passport By Seychelles

The House of Representatives on Thursday resolved to investigate the ban on Nigerian passports by the government of the Republic of Seychelles.

The resolution was consequent upon the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ademorin Kuye (APC, Lagos) at the plenary presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia).

In adopting the motion, the House mandated its committee on foreign affairs (when constituted) to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the ban by Seychelles and make appropriate recommendations within two weeks.

It also mandated the foreign affairs committee to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work out a foreign policy strategy to restore the country’s image abroad.

Leading debate on the motion, the lawmaker recalled that on 7th July 2023, the government of the Republic of Seychelles, an archipelagic country of 115 islands with approximately 120,000 in population (as per 2022 census figures), placed a ban on Nigerian passport holders.

He said, “The House is also aware that before the ban, Nigeria had a longstanding visa-free agreement with the country, which allows Nigerians free entry without a visa for 30 days.

“The House is further aware that in December 2022, the former minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, and his Seychelles counterpart, Anthony Derjacques, signed a direct-flight agreement on behalf of their respective countries.

“The House is informed that the African Union’s Agenda 2063 has 7 aspirations, which include the regional integration of countries and their economies while promoting a continental common market that will enhance trans-border businesses and improve tourism.

“The House is worried that the ban by the Seychelles Government is antithetical to the spirit of African Unionism and the AU’s Agenda 2063’s integration goals that have been domesticated by both countries.

“The House is also concerned about Nigeria’s image abroad, as the list of countries flagging and banning the use of Nigerian passports at their entry ports keeps growing; and further worried that the supposed giant of Africa has been banned by an African country of not more than 120,000 residents – an effrontery to restrict Nigerians who want to spend their money on vacation spots on the country’s islands,” he noted.

The motion was endorsed when the deputy put it to a voice vote.