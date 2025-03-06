Reps Probe Bail Out Funds, Takeoff Grants Utilization By MDAs

Share

The House of Representatives on Thursday resolved to constitute a Special Committee to conduct an immediate investigation into the utilisation of take-off grants, bailout funds and interventions allocated to MDAs, Government Institutions, and GOEs from 2015 to present.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the minority leader, Kingsley Chinda, to the urgent need to investigate the utilisation of take-off grants, bailout funds and interventions allocated to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) institutions and government-owned enterprises (GOEs) from 2015 to present.

In adopting the motion, the House also mandated the special committee to “Assess compliance with existing regulations and guidelines regarding the management and reporting of these funds, including any instances of diversion or misappropriation.

“Make recommendations for the enhancement of regulatory frameworks, sanctions, monitoring systems, and accountability measures to ensure the effective and intended use of public funds in all relevant sectors and report back to the House within four (4) weeks for further legislative action”.

While presenting the motion, Chinda noted the provisions of Section 88 (2) (b) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria that empowers the House to expose corruption, inefficiency or wastage in the management of public funds appropriated by the National Assembly.

“Further noted that the effective utilisation of public funds is paramount to fostering accountability, transparency, and trust in the MDA’s, Government Institutions and GOE’s.

“Recognises that over the years, the government has allocated take-off grants/ intervention funds to existing and newly established agencies and institutions to support their foundational operations, as well as bailout funds to various agencies designed to facilitate specific services and settle outstanding liabilities.

“Worried that persistent allegations of the diversion and mismanagement of these funds, as well as the potential failure to utilise them for their intended purposes, thereby undermining the effectiveness of vital public services and projects.

“Concerned that the significant financial losses resulting from the mismanagement of these funds represent a substantial drain on public resources that could have been used for essential services and national development in line with Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution.

“Also concerned that the misuse of take-off grants, bailout funds and other interventions has severely compromised national development goals, hindering progress towards critical social and economic objectives.

“Aware that the misappropriation of these funds has led to a demonstrable deterioration in the quality of public services delivery and compromise the security of the nation thereby undermining public trust in government effectiveness.

“Also, aware that the lack of stringent oversight and monitoring mechanisms may contribute to the inefficiency in the deployment of these resources, resulting in wasted funds that could otherwise be utilised to improve the good intended government policies and as well protect lives of citizens;

“Further aware that an extensive investigation is necessary for the National Assembly pursuant to Sections 88 & 89 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to clarify the scope, usage, and accountability surrounding these financial allocations, thereby fulfilling its oversight responsibilities and ensuring public funds serve their intended purposes and contribute effectively to national development”.

The motion was unanimously adopted when it was put to vote by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, who presided over the plenary.

