Reps Probe Alleged Use Of Dangerous Chemicals To Preserve Frozen Food

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate the alleged use of dangerous chemicals such as formalin, sniper, and kerosene as preservatives in frozen foods and other consumable items sold across Nigeria.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Chike Okafor, who warned that the practice poses a grave threat to public health and called for urgent legislative action to strengthen food safety regulations in the country.

While presenting the motion, Okafor expressed deep concern over widespread reports suggesting that some food vendors and importers use harmful chemicals to extend the shelf life of frozen fish, poultry, and other perishables. He said such substances are known to cause cancer, organ failure, and other serious health complications when consumed.

“It is distressing that in the bid to preserve perishable food items for longer periods, some unscrupulous individuals have resorted to using toxic chemicals that are not only harmful but deadly,” Okafor stated. “This reckless practice is endangering lives and eroding public confidence in the safety of our food supply chain.”