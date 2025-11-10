Reps Probe $4.6bn Grants From Global Fund, USAID

…Partners EFCC, ICPC To Recover Lost Funds

The House of Representatives is to partner with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to compel all principal recipients and implementing partners of grants received for Nigeria to account for funds received.

Chairman of the House Committee on Infectious Diseases, Hon. Amobi Godwin Ogah disclosed this at the opening of investigations into the over $1.8 billion and $2.8 billion grants received by Nigeria from the Global Fund and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) between 2021 and 2025 for the fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, as well as for strengthening health systems.

He said the exercise was essential to determine how the huge grants had been utilised and to ensure accountability in the management of funds aimed at tackling infectious diseases ravaging Nigerians.

“Nigeria continues to be battered by the ill effects of a greater burden of HIV, Tuberculosis, Malaria and other numerous infectious diseases.

“It appears that while budgetary allocations and donor funds are mobilised for the response against these health challenges, there is no reprieve in sight as Nigerians are ravaged daily,” Ogah said.

He said, “The House Committee on Infectious Diseases is going to partner with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission to ensure that principal recipients and implementing partners of all grants received for Nigeria are made to account to Nigerians.

“This is even more critical when you consider that some funding for terrorist activities has been traced to grants and donor funds”.

Ogah warned that Nigeria would no longer accept being a “mere spectator” in the management of grants given to it, insisting that donor funds must henceforth be managed in line with Nigeria’s priorities.

“Any grant or assistance being given to us without us managing such a grant is unacceptable. If they would not give us such grants and assistance on our terms, then let them keep their grants.

“We must assert our capacity to take charge of our affairs, particularly in the response against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.”

He directed the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) to ensure that all principal recipients and implementing partners submit their implementation plans for approval by the National Assembly before funds are released.

“The era of spending Nigeria’s money without approval and accountability is over,” he warned.

He said the hearing would help determine the level of transparency and accountability in the use of donor funds since 2021. “Anyone, whether state or non-state actors, must indeed account for every Nigerian kobo spent for the response against public health threats,” he stressed.

“We must maximise and efficiently utilise the resources at our disposal by cutting out all forms of duplication and wastage, while allocating domestic resources to areas that will present greater value for Nigerians,” he said.

He urged implementing partners to prepare for robust parliamentary oversight, noting that some lacked proper or verifiable office addresses. The committee, he said, would hold the Ministry of Health and the Country Coordinating Mechanism responsible for ensuring accountability from all entities receiving donor grants.

Ogah emphasised that the exercise was not a witch-hunt but a democratic measure to ensure transparency and value for public health spending.

In his presentation, Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Muhammad Ali Pate, called for a gradual end to Nigeria’s dependence on foreign aid in funding its response to HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

He said the country must take greater responsibility for financing its health priorities as donor funding declines after two decades of support.

Pate described the probe as a welcome step toward transparency, accountability and domestic ownership of health programmes.

He noted that while donor assistance has saved millions of lives through HIV, TB and malaria interventions, Nigeria’s health spending remains below 15% of the Abuja Declaration target, warning that underfunding threatens sustainability.

Declaring the session open, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, represented by Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka, said the investigation reflects the parliament’s resolve to ensure transparency in health funding.

He said it would produce an evidence-based report on how the grants were received, utilised and their impact on public health, while strengthening accountability and governance in the sector.