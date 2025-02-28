Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has said the 10th House of Representatives through its Constitution Review Committee has made it a priority to champion constitutional amendments that promote national unity and cohesion to strengthen democratic institutions, and ensure greater inclusion among the people.

Speaking virtually at the beginning of a 2-Day Retreat for his Senior Legislative Aides in Lagos on Thursday, Kalu said the committee, which he also chairs is engaging stakeholders across all sectors to ensure that the outcomes of the process will reflect the aspirations of the Nigerian people, emphasising it will provide a solid foundation for national development.

Organised by the Office of the Deputy Speaker in conjunction with Rule of Law and Anti-corruption (RoLAC) and the European Union (EU), the retreat is themed “Strengthening Legislative Support: Enhancing the Role of Aides in Governance”.

Kalu said: “The 10th House of Representatives has set an ambitious legislative agenda focused on economic growth, security, social justice, and governance reforms.

“As chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, we have prioritised constitutional amendments that promote national unity, strengthen democratic institutions, and ensure greater inclusion.

“We are engaging stakeholders across all sectors to ensure that our laws reflect the aspirations of the Nigerian people and provide a solid foundation for national development.”

Kalu noted that the retreat aims to equip the legislative aides with the knowledge, skills, and expertise required to support effective governance and democratic processes in Nigeria.

He also underscored the significance of continuous learning and innovation in legislative processes.

Kalu cited a research exercise conducted by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), which shows that well-trained legislative aides contribute to over 60% of successful bill refinements before passage.

The deputy speaker also noted that countries with stronger legislative institutions experience economic growth rates 30% higher than those with weaker governance structures, citing research by the World Bank.

“According to the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) well-trained legislative aides contribute to over 60% of successful bill refinements before passage.

“This means that the strength of our legal frameworks and the impact of governance rest significantly on the expertise and dedication of those who support the legislative process. We must take this responsibility seriously.

“Furthermore, research by the World Bank indicates that countries with stronger legislative institutions experience economic growth rates 30% higher than those with weaker governance structures.

“This statistic reinforces the fact that our collective efforts are not just about good governance—they are about national prosperity.

“Think of the challenges before us: our communities in need of policies that uplift and empower, our nation yearning for stability and prosperity.

“The laws we draft, the policies we shape, and the motions we move are not just legislative exercises; they are the bedrock of national development.

“Therefore, this retreat is a call to action. It is a call to refine your skills, deepen your expertise, and enhance your strategic thinking.

“It is a call to move beyond routine tasks and become proactive drivers of legislative impact.

“Because when we strengthen legislative support, we strengthen governance itself. And when we enhance the role of aides, we empower legislators to make informed, people-centered decisions.

“We must embrace legislative innovations that make governance more transparent and accessible.

“We must champion policies that bridge the gap between government and the governed. We must become the architects of a legislature that is not just reactive, but proactive—one that anticipates challenges and crafts sustainable solutions”, he said.

Kalu expressed gratitude to the European Union and RoLAC for their unwavering commitment to institutional strengthening, noting that “their support is not just about funding programs; it is about investing in the future of governance in Nigeria”.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Deputy Speaker, Tordue Umah in his welcome address said the retreat is a strategic mechanism to reinforce the efficiency of the legislative aides.

“This gathering is not a mere formality; rather, it is a deliberate and strategic engagement aimed at refining our expertise, reinforcing our effectiveness, and ensuring that we remain at the forefront of legislative excellence”, he said.

Also speaking, Oluwatoyosi Giwa, the Project Manager of RoLAC and International IDEA, expressed confidence that the workshop will help to sharpen the technical competence of the legislative aides, enabling them to deliver effectively.

