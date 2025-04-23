Reps Present N18m Cheque To Enugu Tanker Explosion Victims

Share

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, yesterday, presented a cheque for N18 million to the Enugu State Government as support to the victims of the January 25 petrol tanker explosion at Ugwu Onyeama on the EnuguOnitsha Expressway, which claimed several lives.

The Speaker described the incident as a huge loss, not only to the Government and people of Enugu State, but also the nation as a whole, noting that the support was in keeping with the tradition of the House of Representatives to ensure that governments and people of Nigeria do not stand alone in the face of such challenges.

Abbas, who was represented by the Nnolim Nnaji-led Enugu State Caucus in the Green Chamber, commended Mbah for his sterling leadership of the state and the prompt effort to comfort the families who lost their loved ones and support the injured. Others members are Matins Oke, Dennis Amadi, Mark Obetta, Anayo Onwuegbu, and Chimaobi Atu.

