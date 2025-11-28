Reps Power Probe Panel Decries Absence Of Stakeholders

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating Nigeria’s power sector reforms and expenditure from 2007 to 2024 has expressed dismay at the continued refusal of government agencies and private sector operators to appear before it or submit requested documents.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Ibrahim Almustapha Aliyu, who stated this Friday, lamented that they waited for more than two hours with no stakeholder showing up.

Aliyu said the actions of the invited stakeholders amounted to outright disrespect for the National Assembly and a deliberate attempt to frustrate the probe into nearly two decades of reforms and trillions of naira spent in the electricity sector.

“We adjourned to reconvene today by 11 a.m., but as of 12:30 p.m., not one stakeholder has shown up,” the chairman said.

“Members have been here waiting for over two hours, yet those invited to clarify critical issues in this investigation are nowhere to be found. This is unacceptable.”

He lamented that while a few organisations had written to request extensions, many others had neither acknowledged the committee’s letters nor provided any reason for their absence.

He said the poor compliance was slowing down the investigation and raising serious concerns about transparency within the sector.

Aliyu noted that the committee had taken pains to ensure letters were delivered, even addressing logistics challenges relating to contact addresses, yet several institutions had still not acknowledged receipt or made submissions.

Speaking further toward the end of the session, the chairman said the repeated failure of stakeholders to honour invitations suggested a coordinated attempt to evade scrutiny.

“Let it be clear: the National Assembly cannot be ignored,” he said. “This committee will not allow any institution—public or private—to decide on its own which invitation to honour and which to discard. We will not be undermined.”

He directed the committee secretariat to compile a detailed compliance chart tracking acknowledgements, document submissions, and appearances at the hearings.

The chart, he said, would guide the committee’s next line of action and give Nigerians a transparent view of the level of cooperation received so far.

Aliyu also cautioned that the committee was prepared to invoke its constitutional powers if the trend continued.

“If after all these opportunities, they continue to avoid this probe, we will not hesitate to issue a summons and take further steps within the powers granted to us,” he warned. “Accountability is not optional. This investigation is in the national interest.”

He stressed that the committee was determined to uncover how huge federal investments meant to revamp the power sector were utilised, and why Nigerians still endure epileptic electricity after so many years of reforms.

“This exercise is too important to be trivialised,” he said. “We must trace every naira released, every project approved, every contract executed, and every promise made to Nigerians.”