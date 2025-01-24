Share

The House of Representatives on Friday announced the postponement of its resumption from Tuesday, January 28, to February 4, 2025.

The Spokesperson for the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to him, the decision to delay resumption was made to allow committees sufficient time to conclude ongoing budget engagements and defenses with ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

READ ALSO:

The statement reads: “The postponement is necessary to allow committees sufficient time to conclude ongoing budget engagements and defenses with MDAs. This measure ensures a thorough and comprehensive approach to legislative responsibilities,”

The announcement was conveyed to House members via an internal memorandum issued by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, on the directive of the House Leadership.

Hon. Rotimi assured the public that the House remains committed to delivering on its legislative duties for the benefit of Nigerians.

He added: “The House remains committed to fulfilling its legislative mandate for the benefit of Nigerians and appreciates the understanding of all stakeholders,”

The budget engagements involve critical discussions with MDAs to ensure a comprehensive and effective fiscal plan for 2025. Stakeholders have been urged to maintain patience and support the legislative process.

Share

Please follow and like us: