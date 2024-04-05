Reps Postpone Resumption Till April 23

The resumption of the plenary of the House of Representatives from the Easter break has been postponed till April 23, 2024.

The Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr Yahaya Danzaria announced this in a statement issued on Friday, April 5.

Recall that the House had closed on March 20, 2024, for the Easter break to resume on April 16, 2024.

But Danzaria in a statement said “I write to respectfully inform you that the resumption date from the ongoing recess has been rescheduled from Tuesday, April 16, 2024, to Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

“This adjustment is necessary to allow for the completion of renovations to the chamber of the House of Representatives, ensuring its readiness for plenary sessions, henceforth.

“All inconveniences are highly regretted. Your understanding or cooperation regarding this change is highly appreciated. Please make necessary adjustments to your schedules and ensure your presence on the new resumption date.

“I wish you all productive constituency engagements during this extended recess period. Please stay safe and take all necessary precautions”