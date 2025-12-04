Reps Postpone Debate On Constitution Amendment

The House of Representatives on Thursday postponed its planned debate on key proposals in the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution, despite voting originally scheduled for December 10 and 11.

The postponement followed complaints by lawmakers that they had not yet received the constitutional review documents. Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu had announced at Tuesday’s plenary that the debate would hold on Wednesday and Thursday, urging members to attend.

However, when the House reconvened on Wednesday and moved into the Committee of the Whole to begin consideration, lawmakers requested a postponement.

Hon. Inuwa Garba (Gombe) noted that many members had no copies of the documents and could not study them before deliberation.

“Most of the honourable members here do not have copies of the constitution review we are about to consider. We need to study it so that we know what we are voting on. I appeal that the consideration be shifted to next Tuesday, and that copies of the document be circulated to all members,” Garba said.

His position was supported by Minority Leader Hon. Kingsley Chinda, who stressed that it is House practice to provide members with documents ahead of deliberations.

Although former House leader Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa and PAC Chairman Hon. Bamidele Salam advocated proceeding with the debate, the majority opted for postponement.

Deputy Speaker Kalu put the motion to question, and those in favor prevailed. It was agreed that the next sitting day, Tuesday, would be the new date for consideration.

The constitution amendment report contains major proposals, including the creation of state police, special seats for women in parliament, provision for independent candidacy, and a defined timeline for the submission of annual budgets by the president and state governors, among other reforms.