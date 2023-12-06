Reps’ Pledges Quality Legislation, Oversight On Boosting Internal Security

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Interior, Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Abdullahi, has pledged the committee’s support to boost the country’s internal security, through robust legislation and oversight mechanisms.

Abdullahi gave the assurance on Wednesday at the National Assembly during the committee’s inaugural meeting.

According to the lawmaker, the committee, comprising accomplished professionals and public servants, is well poised to fulfill its mandate, thanks to the trust bestowed upon us by our esteemed Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abass.

He explained that the focus of their committee lies in addressing the nation’s security challenges, with oversight responsibilities covering the Ministry of Interior, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS), and the Federal Fire Service.

He said: “To enhance internal security, we pledge unwavering legislative support, emphasizing the deployment of technology and robust hardware.

“Our oversight activities will be comprehensive, ensuring value for allocated resources to the MDAs. Priority will be given to the welfare and provision of adequate equipment for our personnel, enabling swift responses to distress calls”.

Abdullahi called on his colleagues to contribute their ideas towards shaping the committee’s future activities, in line with the mandate of the House of Representatives and the federal government’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

“Let us collectively commit to positively contributing to the committee’s activities, justifying the confidence placed in us by the entire House.

Concluding, he expressed gratitude to the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Principal Officers of the 10th House of Representatives for entrusting us with this responsibility.

“We anticipate tapping into your wealth of experience.