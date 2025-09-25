Reps Pledge Transparency In Naira-For-Crude Oil Policy

The House of Representatives has promised to ensure transparency, accountability, and effective implementation of the government’s naira-forcrude oil policy.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas made the pledge while inaugurating an ad hoc committee to oversee the implementation of the policy.

According to him, the move is a crucial step towards promoting efficiency and transparency in the energy sector. Abbas, represented by Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda, said: “The naira-for-crude oil policy carries significant implications for Nigeria’s foreign exchange stability, revenue generation, and longterm energy security.

“A thorough examination of its framework will enable the committee to determine whether the policy is achieving its intended objectives, identify any gaps in its implementation, and highlight areas where adjustments may be required.

“Such an assessment will provide the House with clearer guidance in exercising its legislative commitment, and we trust they will deliver results that meet the expectations of this chamber and the hopes of the people we serve.” He added: “This exercise is imperative as it marks a critical step towards ensuring transparency, account ability, and efficiency in one of the most critical policy initiatives in our energy sector.

“This committee has been entrusted with the important task of investigating the implementation, effectiveness, and inter-agency coordination of the naira for-crude oil policy.

“Its work is vital to ensuring that the objectives of the policy are met and that any gaps in execution are identified and corrected. “The House expects nothing less than a thorough, impartial, and well-documented process that will contribute to the overall stability of our economy.”