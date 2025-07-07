Reps Pledge To Priotise Funding For NAF Personnel’s Welfare, Others

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Air Force has pledged to priotise budgetary allocation for personnel welfare and replacement of aging operational platforms to boost morale of Nigerian Air Force in the fight against insecurity.

Chairman of the committee, Kabiru Rurum (NNPP-Kano), made the pledge in a statement issued yesterday at the conclusion of 2025 oversight of Air Force bases in the country. Rurum said the committee observed underfunding of critical operations and infrastructure as well as delay in capital releases.

He said welfare conditions, such as inadequate accommodation for personnel, delayed payment of allowances as well as aging and over-stretched operational platforms were also observed.

“We are deeply concerned about these issues, especially as they directly affect morale, operational readiness and the overall effectiveness of the Nigerian Air Force.

“The armed forces remain the backbone of our national security architecture, and the air force is particularly pivotal in our counter-terrorism efforts.