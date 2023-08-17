Reps Plan Town Hall Meetings To Encourage Civic Presentatives

The House of Representatives will soon start town hall meetings as part of measures to boost the open parliament initiative where citizens are given the opportunity to follow the legislative functions of the parliament. Deputy speaker of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu disclosed this yesterday in Abuja in his dialogue convened by OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative, Nigeria’s pre-eminent legislative think-tank, themed “Mainstreaming Open Parliament into the 10th Assembly Legislative Agenda”.

He said that a parliament that is accessible, transparent, and accountable is the cornerstone of a thriving democracy. He said: “The theme of this dialogue: ‘Mainstreaming Open Parliament into the 10th Assembly Legislative Agenda’, resonates deeply with the core values of participatory governance that we, the 10th Assembly, have pledged to uphold. “Our commitment to align with the goals and ambitions of this dialogue is unwavering.

As we deliberate on the critical intersections of transparency, civic participation, and public accountability, let me share with you some of the cogent plans that the 10th Assembly has in store to further these ideals.”

Emphasising that the national dialogue on open parliament was a catalyst for change, Kalu added that the outcomes of the deliberations will be presented to the leadership of the National Assembly for possible mainstreaming into the legislative agenda, stressing that the dialogue signifies a crucial step towards achieving a government that is truly “of the people, by the people, and for the people.”