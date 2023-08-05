Reps Pay Farewell To Hon. Obong Ekpo’s Wife

The House of Representatives, on Saturday, paid its last respect to the wife of one of its members, Hon. Obong Paul Ekpo representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium federal constituency of Akwa Ibom State.

A delegation of over 100 members was present at the funeral of late Deaconess, Vivian Paul Ekpo ‘Nee Akenge’ in Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Deputy spokesperson of the House, Hon. Philip Agbese in a statement said Speaker Tajudeen Abbas was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Benjamin Kalu.

In separate goodwill messages, members described Deaconess Ekpo as a virtuous woman, lover of God, her family, and her community.

They affirmed that she was an exemplary figure who left a legacy of virtue, integrity and service.

The House, therefore, expressed support for Hon Ekpo and his family at this trying time and prayed for God to grant him the strength to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“The House is, however, consoled that Deaconess Ekpo lived a good life in her time, a shining example of all that is the best in our land”, he stated.