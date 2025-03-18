Share

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed for a third reading, the four controversial tax reform bills presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in October 2024.

New Telegraph recalls that the bills include the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, the Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

The bills have been a topic of intense debate and controversy in recent months, with notable opposition from several quarters, including the Northern Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

The governors particularly opposed the proposed value-added tax (VAT) derivation model outlined in the Nigeria Tax Bill. The National Economic Council also voiced concerns over the model.

At the plenary session held last Thursday, the House considered and approved the report of the House Committee on Finance, which had worked extensively on the bills and incorporated the feedback from Nigerians.

One significant amendment to the proposed tax reforms was the decision to maintain the VAT rate at 7.5 per cent, rejecting the earlier proposal to increase it to 15 per cent.

These reforms, aimed at improving Nigeria’s tax system and boosting revenue generation, are expected to have a long-term impact on the country’s fiscal landscape.

President Tinubu’s administration has emphasized the need for comprehensive tax reforms to enhance economic stability and improve service delivery across the nation.

The successful passage of the bills now paves the way for further legislative processes as the reforms await approval from the Senate before they can become law.

