The members of the House of Representatives on Saturday passed a bill seeking to establish a Federal University of Technology in Badagry, Lagos State.

The bill, which scaled its third reading during the plenary session on May 6, 2025, marks a critical milestone in efforts to expand access to higher education and promote technological advancement in Nigeria’s South-West region.

Once enacted, the legislation will pave the way for the creation of a federal institution aimed at easing the burden on existing universities and addressing the growing demand for science and technology education.

The motion moved by Hon. Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan, Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources and representative of the Badagry Federal Constituency, the bill reflects long-standing efforts to address educational disparities and foster socio-economic development in the region.

The third reading was formally presented by the House Majority Leader, Rep. Julius Ihonvbere, who underscored the national significance of expanding access to tertiary education through strategically located institutions.

During deliberations, Hon. James Faleke strongly endorsed the initiative, emphasising the increasing trend of Nigerian students seeking education abroad due to limited local options.

“This university is a strategic response to the educational gaps that force many of our brightest minds to look beyond our borders. Lagos has long deserved an additional federal institution with a strong focus on science and technology,” Faleke stated.

Hon. Whingan, whose persistent advocacy has been central to the bill’s progress, expressed appreciation to his colleagues for their overwhelming support.

“With this development, we are closer than ever to realising a long-standing aspiration for our people,” he said. “This is about ensuring that the next generation of Nigerians can study, grow, and contribute meaningfully to society from right here at home.”

The proposed Federal University of Technology, Badagry, is expected to serve as a hub for innovation and research, while also providing critical academic infrastructure to one of the most underserved regions in Lagos State.

The bill’s progress has been widely welcomed by stakeholders and education advocates, who view it as a timely and transformative step toward equitable access to quality education.

