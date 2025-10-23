Reps Pass Bill To Strip President Of Powers To Sack EFCC Chairman

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed for second reading a bill seeking to amend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, to remove the President’s unilateral powers to dismiss the EFCC Chairman without the approval of the National Assembly.

The bill, sponsored by the Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), is titled “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, and for Related Matters (HB. 2493).”

Leading debate on the general principles of the bill at plenary presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, Gagdi said the proposed amendment was designed to strengthen the independence of the EFCC and modernise its legal framework in line with current global anti-corruption standards.

He noted that since the EFCC Act came into force in 2004, the scope of financial crimes had significantly expanded to include cybercrime, cryptocurrency manipulation, illicit financial flows, terrorism financing, and real estate-based money laundering.

According to him, the current law leaves the commission vulnerable to external influence and political interference, thereby weakening its credibility and effectiveness.

“One of the major changes being proposed is to limit the President’s power to remove the EFCC Chairman,” Gagdi stated. “Under the existing law, the President can dismiss the Chairman at his discretion for inability to perform duties, misconduct, or any reason he deems fit.

“But in the proposed amendment, the removal of the EFCC Chairman will require the approval of two-thirds of both chambers of the National Assembly. This change will guarantee the commission’s operational independence and accountability.”

Gagdi said the reform would enhance public trust, ensure transparency, and promote professionalism within the EFCC, adding that the move would also bolster Nigeria’s global reputation in the fight against corruption.

“This amendment will not only strengthen the anti-corruption framework but also promote good governance, economic stability, and public confidence in our institutions,” he added.

The bill was subsequently passed for second reading and referred to the House Committee on Financial Crimes for further legislative action.