Reps Pass Bill To Strengthen Nigeria’s Statistical Data

The House of Representatives yesterday advanced legislative efforts aimed at repealing and reenacting laws governing the efficient and effective generation and administration of statistical data in Nigeria.

This followed the passage through second reading ‘A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Statistics Act, No. 9 of 2007, and Enact the Statistics Bill, 2025, to Enhance the Responsiveness, Relevance, and Effectiveness of the National Statistical System in the Digital Era, Establish an Improved Funding Mechanism, and for Related Matters (HB.2491)’.

The bill, sponsored by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, is co-sponsored by Hon. Adegboyega Nasiru Isiaka. The bill seeks to introduce a modern and robust framework that empowers Nigeria’s statistical system to deliver on its mandate more efficiently.

Leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, the co-sponsor, Isiaka, described the bill as a “very important bill,” saying “data has become the currency of sustainable development in the modern world.

“From policy formulation to economic planning, social investment, national security, and global competitiveness, every forward-looking nation today anchors its decisions on accurate, timely, and reliable statistical evidence.”