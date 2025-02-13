Reps Pass Bill To Regulate Gaming For Second Reading

Share

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed through a second reading a bill seeking to create a comprehensive and harmonised regulatory framework for the operation and business of all forms of online and remote gaming that transcend state boundaries and extend beyond Nigeria’s borders.

Titled “Bill for an Act to Repeal the National Lottery Act No. 7 of 2005 and the National Lottery (Amendment) Act No. 6 of 2017, and to Enact the Central Gaming Bill to Regulate the Operation and Business of all forms of Online and Remote Gaming Across the Geographical Boundaries of the Federating Units and beyond the Borders of Nigeria, Provide for the Conduct of Gaming in the Federal Capital Territory, and enhance Revenue Generation for the Federation and for Related Matters,” was sponsored by the Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and six others.

Leading the debate on its general principles, Bamidele Salam said the legislative proposal to repeal the National Lottery Act No. 7 of 2005 and the National Lottery (Amendment) Act No. 6 of 2017 and enact the Central Gaming Bill aligns with the recent decision of the Supreme Court on the conflict of jurisdiction between the federal government and the states regarding the regulation of gaming.

He recalled that the court clarified that gaming, including lotteries and betting, falls within the legislative competence of states except where it pertains to matters within the exclusive jurisdiction of the federal government, such as cross-border or international gaming operations.

He said that the bill provides a clear legal foundation for the conduct of gaming activities within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where the Federal Government retains regulatory authority.

He also said that the bill aims to improve revenue collection from gaming activities by streamlining taxation, licensing fees, and compliance measures while ensuring transparency, accountability in revenue remittance, and as well promote responsible gaming, preventing gambling addiction, and protecting consumers from fraudulent practices.

By harmonising federal and state interests, the lawmaker expressed optimism that the Bill will resolve existing jurisdictional conflicts, provide regulatory certainty, and enhance investor confidence in Nigeria’s gaming industry.

Salam said, “This will ensure clarity in regulatory oversight, prevent jurisdictional conflicts, and promote a well-structured gaming industry that aligns with global best practices. (b) To Regulate Gaming Activities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT): In line with the recent Supreme Court decision, the bill provides a clear legal basis for the conduct and regulation of gaming within the Federal Capital Territory, where the Federal Government has exclusive jurisdiction. This will ensure proper oversight, licensing, and compliance mechanisms for gaming operators within the FCT”.

The bill was passed after a voice vote by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas who presided over the session.

Share

Please follow and like us: