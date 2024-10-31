Reps Pass Bill To Raise Health Workers Retirement Age To 65

Share

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed through second reading a bill seeking to increase the retirement age of health workers in the country from 60 to 65.

The House also raised the years of pensionable service from 35 to 40.

Titled, “A bill for an act to make provisions for the retirement age for health workers in Nigeria and for related matters”, it is sponsored by Adewale Hammed (APC, Lagos).

Leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, Hammed said it has the potential to revolutionise the healthcare sector in Nigeria.

He said “This bill seeks to make provisions for the compulsory retirement age and years of service for Health Workers in Nigeria.

“Essentially, clauses 2 and 3 of the Bill provide for- “(2) Health Workers in Nigeria shall compulsorily retire on attainment of 65 years of age or 40 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier.

“(3) Any law or the Public Service Rules requiring a person to retire from the Public Service at 60 years of age or after 35 years of service shall not apply to Health Workers in Nigeria.”

Continuing, the lawmaker said “Mr Speaker, my respected colleagues, increasing the retirement age will retain experienced healthcare workers, allowing them to continue contributing their expertise to the sector, this is particularly important at this time that the healthcare delivery system faces significant challenges especially a shortage of skilled professionals.

“Nigeria’s healthcare sector is currently experiencing a significant depletion in both the number and quality of professionals due to two main factors.

” Firstly, a substantial number of health workers are migrating abroad in search of the proverbial golden fleece—a trend difficult to stop given the fundamental human rights of the individuals concerned.

“Secondly, the compulsory retirement age of 60 and the mandatory 35 years of service, as stipulated in the public service rules, is contributing to the exodus of experienced professionals”, he submitted.

According to him, “While we cannot control the former, the latter can be addressed through the upward review of the retirement age which will be achieved by this bill.

“We have precedence for such measures, as the federal government has previously reviewed upward, the retirement age for certain categories of public servants, including judges, lecturers, and teachers.

“My respected colleagues will recall that in May 2021, the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment reached an agreement with stakeholders in the health sector to increase the retirement age for health workers from 60 to 65 years, hence the need to backup the agreement with legislation.

“In conclusion, Mr. Speaker, my respected colleagues, this piece of legislation that seeks to make provisions for the compulsory retirement age and years of service for Health Workers in Nigeria is a well-thought-out initiative that addresses the needs of our healthcare sector.

“I urge my fellow colleagues to support that this bill, which has the potential of transforming the lives of millions of Nigerians and contribute to the country’s economic growth be read the second time”.

You would recall that the Harmonised Retirement Age for Health Workers in Nigeria Bill, 2024 was read for the first time in this hallowed Chamber as House Bill 1577, on Thursday, 10th October 2024.

