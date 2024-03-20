Reps Pass Bill to Give Widows 5-Months Leave

The House of Representatives yesterday passed through second reading a bill seeking to provide a five-month leave for widows and one-month for widowers to mourn their spouses.

The bill, which is sponsored by Rep Sa’idu Musa Abdullahi (APC, Niger), also proposed one-month leave for widowers. Leading debate on the bill at the plenary, Abdullahi said the proposed legislation, when passed, shall apply to employees in both public and private sectors.

He explained that death is an inevitable end that has a devastating effect on spouses when they lose their partners, hence they need time to mourn within a specified period.