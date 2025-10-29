Reps Pass Bill To Establish Recycling Regulatory Agency

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed through second reading a bill to establish the Nigerian Recycling Regulatory Agency.

Leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, the sponsor, Hon. Fuad Kayode Laguda (APC, Lagos), said the bill was first read on 26th June 2025 and its primary objective is to establish a regulatory agency to license, supervise and regulate recycling companies and businesses in Nigeria.

He said currently, Nigeria has no national agency regulating businesses, practices, and operations of recycling companies, even though they contribute significantly to economic growth, job creation and a sustainable environment in Nigeria.

“This regulatory agency will enhance the expansion and operations of recycling businesses in Nigeria. It will design rules or develop standards to improve the business efficiency of key players.

“This bill seeks to establish an agency that will formulate and execute policies and codes of practice to support and protect recycling companies.

The agency will improve capabilities, safety, and business performance of key players by issuing business permits or licences to ensure compliance, fair practices, and ethical standards in the industry”.

According to him, “This bill will empower this agency to allow operators or investors to comply with rules and regulations for the recycling of wastes. It will support the federal government’s efforts to execute the Goal 11 of the United Nations’ SDGs to achieve ‘Cleaner and Safer Cities’ before 2030. This means this agency will contribute to a cleaner environment, a sustainable society and a green economy”.

He argued that establishing the agency will ensure the recycling companies operate with accountability, transparency, and fairness. It will provide adequate monitoring and evaluation of the activities of recycling companies to determine the need for policy reforms.

“In conclusion, this bill seeks to establish the Nigerian Recycling Industry Regulatory Agency to ensure proper licensing, registering, regulating, and supervising the business activities, affairs and businesses of recycling companies in Nigeria”, he stated.