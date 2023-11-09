Reps Pass Bill To Establish Federal Medical Centre, Kwale

A bill to amend the Federal Medical Centres Act and establish the Federal Medical Centre, Kwale in Delta State passed through a second reading on the floor of the House of Representatives.

This was as the House adopted the motion to address the collapsed 300-meter link bridge between Asaba-ase and Uzere communities in Ndokwa East and Isoko South LGAs of Delta state.

Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi, representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency of Delta state sponsored both the bill and the motion.

In his lead debate for the second reading of the bill seeking to amend the Federal Medical Centres Act in order to establish the Federal Medical Centre in Kwale, Delta State, he underscored the paramount importance of establishing the healthcare facility in Kwale, not only for the welfare of his constituents but for the greater good of the entire nation.

Hon. Ezechi recounted the hardship faced by the residents of Ndokwa/Ukwuani and neighbouring areas, who must embark on long and arduous journeys to access specialised medical services.

He said the area was in dire need of improved healthcare access, stressing that the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre in Kwale will result in quicker access to care for the residents, alleviating their current travails.

Furthermore, he highlighted the strategic significance of Kwale’s central location within Delta State.

According to him, this positioning makes it a key gateway, simplifying access to specialised healthcare services for people from various parts of the state.

He also noted that the establishment of the centre would reduce the burden on the existing Federal Medical Centre in Asaba, which is currently shouldering the healthcare needs of a much broader region.

Ezechi pointed out that the Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency had been devoid of any substantial federal government presence, except for the Nigerian Correctional Facility.

He articulated the deep sense of belonging and inclusion that the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre in Kwale would bring to the people in his constituency and himself.

He also emphasised the alignment of this project with the government’s commitment to fortify the nation’s healthcare system. “It represents a significant stride towards achieving universal healthcare coverage and better public health outcomes for all”, he stated.

With an impassioned plea, Hon. Ezechi urged his colleagues to endorse the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre in Kwale, not just as a local concern but as a matter of national importance.

The bill was passed when Speaker Tajudeen Abbas put it to a voice vote.

In a related development, Ezechi brought a motion on the pressing necessity to reconstruct the collapsed 300-meter link bridge connecting the Asaba-Ase and Uzere communities in Ndokwa East and Isoko South local government areas of Delta state.

He said this call for action was driven by the urgent need to provide relief and facilitate rehabilitation for the affected communities.

He said the bridge collapse led to the loss of lives and the house observed a minute silence in honour of the diseased and subsequently referred the matter to the House Committees on Niger Delta Development Commission, Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and Emergency and Disaster Management.