Reps Pass Bill To Establish Child’s Right Commission

The House of Representatives yesterday passed the bill for an Act to establish the Child’s Right and Welfare Commission for the protection of children’s right.

The bill is sponsored by OkeyJoe Onuakalusi, who represents Oshodi/Isolo II in Lagos State Onuakalusi said the Child’s Rights Commission Act with some specific functions is different from the Child’s Right’s Act already existing in 24 states.

He said the sill is segmented into 20 sections. He explained that “Sections 1 – 3 on the Establishment of the commission, Sections 4 – 7 duel on Governing Council, Tenure, Functions and Power, Sections 8 – 10 are on constitution of the board members, appointment of the Director – General and other staff of the commission.

He said: “Unlike the Child’s Right’s Act, which does not include and point out the above aforementioned but deals on the Child’s right to be given protection and care as necessary for the wellbeing of the child, taking in consideration the rights and duties of the child’s parents, legal guardians, individuals, institutions, services, agencies, organisations or bodies legally responsible for the child, every child has a right to life, survival and development and etc.”

