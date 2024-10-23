Reps Pass Bill To Create National Honours Commission

Share

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed through a second reading a bill for the establishment of the Nigerian National Honours and Merit Award Commission.

The bill is sponsored by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos) and titled “A Bill for an Act to Repeal National Honours Act, Cap. N43 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Nigerian National Merit Award Act, Cap. N122 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enact the Nigerian National Honours and Merit Award Commission to, among other things, provide for the establishment of a commission to regulate matters related to national honours and merit Award in Nigeria and for related matters (HB.05)”.

Leading debate on the general principles of the bill, Babajimi Benson explained that under the Nigerian National Honours Act, the main objective of the National Honours is to recognise members of the society who have made immense contributions to national development as incentives to do more and to encourage other members of the society to contribute to nation building.

He explained that it is a way of the leadership of the country telling the citizens that there is no alternative to hard work, honesty, integrity and excellence.

“A National Honour is the highest honour a citizen can receive from his country for service to his country. On the flip side, under section 1 sub-section 1 of the Nigerian National Merit Award Act, the Merit Award is to be given to deserving citizens of Nigeria for intellectual and academic attainments that contribute to national endeavours in science, technology, medicine, the humanities, arts and culture and any other field of human endeavour whatsoever.

“From the provisions of both existing laws, their objectives are to recognize and reward excellence in whatever manner. Both the Nigerian National Honours Act and the Merit Award Act established a governing Board with staff who must be paid salaries, allowances and other benefits.

“A careful scrutiny of both Acts established the fact that there is no function so heavy and cumbersome in respect of nomination of persons for national honours and merit award that one governing Board cannot handle especially at a time that all stakeholders are ad idem with the proposal of merging government bodies that perform similar functions to reduce the cost of governance thereby making available more resources to disseminate dividends of democracy to the citizens. Also, it does appear that both Acts have become obsolete.

“While the Nigerian National Honours Act was enacted in 1964, the Merit Awards Act was enacted in 1992. It is therefore not surprising that certain provisions that will give credibility to the National Honours and National Merit Award were not contemplated.

” For instance, both Acts did not contemplate a situation where the Honours and the merit award are erroneously given to persons of questionable character or persons whose character has become questionable over time. The bill was passed and referred to the Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs.

Share

Please follow and like us: