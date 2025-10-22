New Telegraph

October 24, 2025
Reps Pass Bill To Amend Armed Forces Act For Command Structure, Accountability

The House of Representatives yesterday began deliberation for second reading a bill seeking to amend the Armed Forces Act, Cap. A20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, to strengthen the command structure, improve operational efficiency and enhance accountability within the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The bill titled “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Armed Forces Act, Cap. A20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004; and for Related Matters,” is jointly sponsored by Hon Aminu Balele , Hon Midala Usman and Hon Daniel Asama.

While leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, Hon. Maidala Usman said the proposed legislation aims to “Clarify the roles, responsibilities, and command structure of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, ensuring effective coordination, discipline, and operational efficiency.”

He informed that the bill was first read on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, adding that its passage was crucial to modernising Nigeria’s military laws in line with constitutional provisions and global best practices.

According to him, “The primary objectives of this bill are to clarify the composition, command, and operational responsibilities of the Armed Forces; delineate the functions of the Forces Council, the Minister of Defence, and the Service Chiefs; reinforce the command authority of the Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs; and ensure effective civilian oversight while maintaining the constitutional command structure.”

