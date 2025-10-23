Reps Pass Bill For Establishment Of Institute Of Organic Agriculture, Food Safety In Abia

The House of Representatives has passed a bill seeking to establish the National Institute for Organic Agriculture and Food Safety Research in Ulonna North, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State.

The passage followed the adoption of the report presented by the Chairman, House Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions, Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade, during plenary on Wednesday.

The proposed legislation, titled “A Bill for an Act to Establish the National Institute for Organic Agriculture and Food Safety Research, Ulonna North, Isuikwuato, Abia State, and for Related Matters (HB. 1380)”, was sponsored by Hon. Amobi Ogah and four other lawmakers.

During debate on the bill at the second reading, Ogah emphasized that the establishment of the institute would enable comprehensive research on the impact of organic food consumption on public health, particularly in relation to non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

He noted that the initiative was timely, given the current economic hardship and the government’s recent relaxation of restrictions on food importation.

“The institute will provide crucial data to inform dietary recommendations and national health policies while developing educational and practical agricultural programs to empower consumers with knowledge about the benefits of organic foods,” Ogah stated.

The lawmaker explained that the institute would also provide grants and research support to individuals, educational institutions, non-profit organizations, and both public and private entities engaged in organic agriculture and food safety research, ensuring broader national coverage.

Furthermore, Ogah said the institute would promote the development of sustainable organic agricultural practices and technologies, advance food safety, quality, and traceability, and support efforts to mitigate risks related to pests, diseases, and foodborne illnesses.

He maintained that the creation of the institute was essential for Nigeria’s agricultural development and long-term food security.

Following its passage, the bill will now be transmitted to the Senate for concurrence, and subsequently to the President for assent before becoming law.