Reps Pass 2024-2026 Budget Framework

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the medium-term expenditure framework for 2024-2026, a set of assumptions that will be used to prepare the country’s budget over the next three years.

According to the document sighted by New Telegraph, the document, which was assented to by President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet before going to the House of Representatives for approval, expects the Naira to be around 700 naira per dollar next year before firming slightly in 2025 and 2026.

Recall that the Naira last week briefly slumped to a record low of 1,105 against the dollar on the official market, bringing the official exchange rate within touching distance of the parallel market rate. The currency later recovered to around 800 naira.

The government is projecting a slight rise in crude oil production and gross domestic output growth, with a moderation in double-digit inflation.

This fiscal framework must also be passed by the Senate.

President Tinubu is also due to send the country’s 2024 spending plan of 26 trillion naira ($34 billion) to parliament for approval.

Below are some of the items in the medium-term expenditure framework:

2024

2025

2026

Exchange rate (per $)

700 naira

665.61 naira

669.79 naira

Oil production (per barrel)

1.78 mln

1.80 mln

1.81 mln

Oil Price ($)

$73.96

$73.76

$69.90

GDP growth

3.76%

4.22%

4.78%

Inflation rate

21.40%

20.30%