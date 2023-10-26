Reps Pass 1,800 Bill For First Reading Since June, 10 Awaiting Concurrence

…Passed over 300 motions

The House of Representatives has since its inauguration on June 13 passed 1,800 bills through first reading.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi and his rules and business counterpart, Hon. Francis Waive disclosed this at a joint press briefing on Thursday.

Giving a breakdown of the House activities since inauguration, the Chairman of the Rules and Business Committee said 10 bills have been passed by the House and transmitted to the Senate for concurrence.

He added that over 200 members of the 10th House have so far sponsored 300 motions within the period.

“From June 13th to date, up to 200 members have had the opportunity to present over 300 motions. This is due to several factors- there is a vibrant membership in the House and the leadership is also desirous to allow every member to make a contribution.

“1,800 bills have been passed through first reading. 10 bills have been passed including the audit bill are are awaiting concurrence from the Senate. I am excited because before now, the audit was running on the 1958 ordinance*, he stated.

Also speaking, the spokesman, Hon. Rotimi disclosed that the 134 standing committees of the House have been fully constituted.

He explained that except for a few, all the ad hoc committees have completed their assignments and laid their reports before the House. According to him, the ad hoc committees with outstanding issues have been directed to forward the same to the relevant standing committees.

“I can confirm to you that all the standing committees have been fully constituted. There are 134 of them.

“And except for a few, all the ad hoc committees have concluded their work and submitted their reports; and those with outstanding issues referred to the relevant standing committees” he revealed.

He said the 10th House under Speaker Tajudeen Abbas was committed to robust oversight functions and enactment of laws that would stand the rest of time.