Reps Partner Military On War Against Small Arms Proliferation

The House of Representatives and Nigerian Armed Forces have resolved to work together in addressing the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the country.

The House Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons made this known at an interactive session with the military high command at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, the committee’s chairman, Hon. Aliyu Bappa Misau (Bauchi), said the panel was committed to addressing the pressing issue of small arms proliferation in the country.

He said the issue of small arms and light weapons is not merely a matter of national security but a pressing humanitarian concern that affects the everyday lives of the citizens.

Bappa-Misau said the escalation of proliferation of these weapons has far-reaching consequences, contributing to erosion of trust within the communities, violence and instability, hence, it is the collective responsibility of lawmakers and military to address the challenge with urgency and resolve.

“We believe that a harmonious working relationship between the legislative and the armed forces is crucial in addressing this challenge.

By pooling our resources, expertise, and knowledge, we can develop innovative solutions to the problems posed by small arms and light weapons.

“Today, we are here to seek collaboration and to foster a strong working relationship between our offices. Together, we can develop and implement comprehensive strategies to curb the spread of small arms and light weapons. I believe that a united front among our institutions will empower us to tackle this issue more effectively.

“Some key areas we would like to collaborate on include but are not limited to: Capacity Building – Providing training and capacity-building programs for military personnel and other stakeholders to enhance their ability to address small arms proliferation.

“Legislative Support – Working together to develop and implement effective laws and policies to prevent the proliferation of small arms and light weapons. Public awareness campaigns: We need to engage our communities in understanding the dangers posed by the proliferation of these weapons. By raising awareness, we can inspire citizens to participate in initiatives aimed at promoting peace and security,” he added.

For his part, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, also lamented the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, which was caused by, amongst other factors, the porous borders, affecting security efforts generally.

Represented by the Chief of Policy, Defense Headquarters, Air Vice Marshall Sayo Olatunde, he decried the porousness of the borders and called for the fencing of Nigeria’s borders as a way of curbing small arms proliferation.

“We need to address our problems from the root. Yes, we have to fence our borders. Porous borders is one of the critical drivers of insecurity in Nigeria. We have neighbours and countries that are not stable around Nigeria,” he said.

