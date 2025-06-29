Reps Parliamentary Caucus Mourns Aminu Dantata

The Parliamentary System of Government Support Caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned Kano billionaire and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, describing him as a titan of industry and a living archive of Nigeria’s evolution.

In a condolence statement issued on Sunday and jointly signed by the caucus chairman, Rep. Kingsley Chinda, and spokesperson, Rep. Abdussamad Dasuki, the group paid glowing tribute to Dantata’s enduring legacy in business, philanthropy, and national development.

“It is with profound sorrow and deep respect that we, the promoters of the Parliamentary System of Government in the House of Representatives, mourn the passing of Alhaji Aminu Dantata—a titan of industry, philanthropy, and patriotism whose contributions to Nigeria’s socio-economic and political development will endure for generations,” the statement read.

The lawmakers described Dantata as more than a successful businessman, noting that he was a custodian of Nigeria’s history, values, and the ideals that shaped the First Republic.

“Alhaji Aminu was not just a business magnate or elder statesman; he was a living archive of Nigeria’s evolution, a witness to our colonial past, a participant in the struggle for independence, and a custodian of the ideals that shaped the First Republic. His life embodied the values of hard work, integrity, and quiet but decisive influence in national affairs.”

Recalling a visit to Dantata in February, the caucus noted that he had offered both moral and material support to their movement advocating for Nigeria’s return to a parliamentary system of government.

“He received us with the warmth of an elder and the keen intellect of a man still deeply committed to the future of his country. He listened attentively, offered historical insights grounded in experience, and most importantly, endorsed our efforts both morally and materially.”

The group said Dantata’s endorsement was not merely symbolic but reflected his strong belief in the need for a more accountable and inclusive governance model akin to the First Republic.

“His support gave our mission greater legitimacy and reminded us that the struggle to reform Nigeria’s governance structure is not a generational fad but a historical responsibility.”

They emphasized that Dantata’s death marked the end of an era, but his legacy would continue to inspire their reform efforts.

“We are consoled by the legacy he leaves behind—not just in the tangible institutions he built, but in the ideals he upheld throughout his life.”

Reaffirming their commitment to constitutional reforms, the caucus reiterated its dedication to advancing Nigeria’s return to a parliamentary system, which they believe promotes greater accountability, stability, and representation.

“This vision reflects the aspirations of many well-meaning Nigerians and reaffirms our belief in a governance structure that better serves the nation.”

The caucus extended its condolences to the Dantata family, the Kano Emirate, and Nigerians at large.

“May Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest and admit him into Aljannah Firdaus. May we, in his memory, find the wisdom to stay true to our principles and the courage to pursue the Nigeria he believed was still possible,” the statement concluded.