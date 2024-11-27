Reps Panel Absolves EcoBank Of Liability To 167 Sacked Workers

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has absolved Ecobank of any liability towards the 167 members of staff of the bank laid off in 2023.

Chairman of the committee, Rep. Mike Etaba (APCCross River), who ruled on a petition by the claimants last Thursday, said that it lacked merit. The petitioners had earlier approached the committee to compel the bank to pay all their entitlements.

The petitioners had based their demands on a proposed agreement they claimed the bank had entered with the workers’ union.

However, counsel to the bank, Mr Kenneth Okere, told the committee that the bank had discharged all its obligations to the affected former staff members.

He said that a one year medical insurance was given to them, one month salary in lieu of notice as well as four months salary and their gratuities.

He said that the bank had also paid 10 per cent of their basic salary, housing and transport allowances to each petitioner’s retirement savings account maintained by their individual pension administrators.

